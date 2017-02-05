Sena chief Uddhav says all those who speak against Balasaheb Thackeray and his family in Mumbai get ‘wiped out’

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray with Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray at the Sena’s first poll rally at Girgaum on Saturday. Ganesh Shirsekar Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray with Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray at the Sena’s first poll rally at Girgaum on Saturday. Ganesh Shirsekar

Blowing his party’s bugle for the BMC polls, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray attacked the BJP sharply Saturday, claiming all those who took on the Thackeray clan were eventually “wiped out”.

“Mumbai has a history that all those who speak against Balasaheb Thackeray and his family get finished. Those who tried to wipe the Sena out have themselves been wiped out,” Thackeray said while addressing the party’s first electoral rally at Girgaum for the upcoming BMC elections.

Thackeray also made it clear that it would not have an alliance with any political party in the future.“The Sena will not have an alliance with anyone henceforth. We are not going to go down that path again. We do not want to join hands with those who have blackened hearts,” Thackeray said. The Sena chief also claimed that the upcoming election was a fight between those who sought a united Maharashtra and those who were keen on breaking the state into pieces.

“This is a fight for Mumbai. People fear that there is an attempt being made to tear away Mumbai from Maharashtra. Will you support those who want to do this? I assure you that the Sena, according to the teachings of Balasaheb Thackeray, will strike down all those who dare to break Mumbai from the state,”Thackeray said.

The Sena president also criticised the BJP government on its demonetisation move, claiming that it had caused immense hardship to the general public. He also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that he was campaigning even for local body elections while the entire work of governance was stalled.

“You see the PM every where. Tomorrow, he may become the president of a local garden association as well. This is because the BJP has no other face to project,”Thackeray said.

He also claimed that the credit for all the development that took place in Mumbai went to the Shiv Sena.

“All the good work that has happened in the state is because of the Sena. I had once thanked the CM for ensuring that the work we were doing did not face any impediment. However, I do not think they are capable of or are worth being given credit,” Thackeray said.

He also attacked the BJP for undertaking bhoomipujan of memorials of Dr Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji without even calling for tenders for the projects. “They have undertaken bhoomipoojan of projects for which they have not even called for tenders or work orders,”Thackeray said. He also criticised the BJP for speaking about waiving farm loans in Uttar Pradesh but not doing the same in Maharashtra, where they were in power.

“If you are promising farm loan waivers in UP, where you are not in power, what stops you from giving the same in this state, which you rule? If you announce it tomorrow, I will forgive you and support you. The party should stop making tall claims,”Thackeray said.