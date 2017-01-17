Sena-BJP seat-sharing talks begin: Transparency condition proves stumbling block

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena Party Chief Uddhav Thackeray. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena Party Chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The BJP’s condition of a “transparent administration” as integral to a pre-poll alliance with the Shiv Sena became a stumbling block in the first formal negotiations between the two parties, which began here in Mumbai. While the BJP dwelt on transparency as mandatory for the pre-poll alliance, the Sena demanded to know its exact definition and how it would be applied in the electoral context with ten municipal corporations and 25 zilla parishads across Maharashtra going to polls on February 16 and 21.

Monday’s meeting was confined to pre-poll talks for Mumbai. At the end of a two-hour meeting, both sides decided that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray should resolve the agenda of transparency categorically to facilitate further discussions related to seat-sharing formula and related aspects. Late evening, members from the ruling alliance met to explore the possibilities of a tie-up for the Brihanmumnbai Municipal Corporation elections. The meeting remained inconclusive with the entire discussion revolving around the word ‘transparency’.

The BJP was represented by BJP state chief Raosaheb Danve, Education Minister Vinod Tawde, Housing Minister Prakash Mehta and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar. Senior leaders Anil Desai, Anil Parab and Ravindra Mirlekar represented Sena. Desai said, “We have impressed upon the BJP to first resolve their agenda of transparency at the higher level of leadership before we can further proceed with seat-sharing talks.”

Describing the meeting as cordial, Shelar said, “It was a preliminary meeting. It has been decided that our agenda of transparent administration would be discussed at the level of our top leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis.” Both the Sena and BJP leaders indicated that they expected the talks to conclude by January 21.

Earlier, at a state BJP executive conclave in Thane last Thursday, the CM had said the BJP was keen on an alliance with the Sena. “But our condition is there should be transparent administration and greater accountability,” he had said. The Sena’s three-member team demanded to know what was the necessity of setting up an agenda for pre-poll talks. A senior BJP minister present at the meeting said, “The Sena does not like our terms and agenda. It wants us to clarify before we can proceed with seat sharing talks.”