Sena backs TDP, accuses BJP of treating old friends as rivals

Extending support to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu over his outbursts against the Union budget and BJP, Shiv Sena accused BJP of sidelining alliance partners for “selfish political gains”.

“Those who stood solidly behind it in good and bad days are sidelined by BJP when it comes to power. It has done this several times in the past,” Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray said in his editorial comment in party mouthpiece Saamana. The editorial said in Nagaland, the BJP has severed its 15-year-old ties with Naga People’s Front and joined hands with newly formed, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party.

Thackeray wrote, “It is irritating to find that for sake the power, old friends are being treated as arch-rivals.” ens

