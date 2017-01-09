Sena and BJP are partners in crime, says Ashok Chavan

Sena, the junior alliance partner of the BJP, has often criticised the demonetisation move and had even mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the 50-day deadline he had placed for easing of the woes of common people in the wake of cash crunch. Sena, the junior alliance partner of the BJP, has often criticised the demonetisation move and had even mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the 50-day deadline he had placed for easing of the woes of common people in the wake of cash crunch.

Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan today termed as “drama” the Shiv Sena’s criticism of BJP-led government’s policies including demonetisation of high value tenders and dubbed the saffron allies as the “partners in crime”. “Actually, they are partners in crime and want to loot money from the common man,” Chavan said addressing a rally of his party to protest against demonetisation, on his home turf of Nanded.

Hitting out at the ruling allies, Chavan said both the Sena and BJP have failed to run a successful government in Maharashtra and Centre.

He alleged that demonetisation decision was taken to help a handful of industrialists while the common man was made to stand in queues to withdraw their own hard-earned money.

“There are restrictions on withdrawal of the common man’s money. He is looked upon as a thief. Many women don’t have a credit or debit card. How can they run their daily chores?” the Congress leader asked.

Sena, the junior alliance partner of the BJP, has often criticised the demonetisation move and had even mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the 50-day deadline he had placed for easing of the woes of common people in the wake of cash crunch.