Seminar on ‘Teaching History with Museums’ to be held on Jan 6

By Rhea Sovani

A seminar, titled ‘Teaching History with Museums’, will be held at Symbiosis Secondary School, Prabhat Road, on January 6 from 10 am to 4 pm. The programme will be held under the aegis of Citibank and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sanghralaya (Citi-CSMVS) as part of the ‘Museum on Wheels’ project.

One of the organisers said some of the key questions to be addressed during the seminar are, “How can schools help students see history as a living, breathing record of the past? How can educationists motivate students to ask probing questions and seek complex answers? And how will it be possible to bridge historical knowledge with a lifelong commitment to civic action?”

Museum on Wheels is a dedicated bus carrying travelling exhibitions of the museum to distant places. Bilwa Kulkarni, education officer at the CSMVS, said, “The bus is fully equipped with display cases of objects, interactive demo kits, art supplies, audio-visual equipment and digital media, such as touchscreens and tablets, to set up exhibitions in semi urban and rural areas aimed at providing information and insights into a wide range of subjects in a fun, interactive and hands-on manner.”

The exhibition, titled ‘India and the World’, is held in collaboration with the British Museum, London, and the National Museum, Delhi. It will showcase some of the most important objects and works of art from the both the sides.

