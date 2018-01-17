Seminar on simultaneous polls begins on Jan 21

The government is set to organise a high-profile seminar to discuss Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suggestion for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The seminar, ‘One Nation, One Election’, is scheduled for January 20-21 at the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini academy of the Sangh Parivar near Mumbai.

The guest list includes BJP chief Amit Shah, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Niti Ayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, JDU secretary general KC Tyagi and BJD MP Baijyant Panda. Rajya Sabha member and Indian Council of Cultural Relations president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe will host the event. Shah will address a special session on January 21. Khattar, Tyagi, Panda and Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrashekhar would speak on “how politicians think?” on the same day.

Rajiv Kumar will be the first speaker at the inaugural session on January 20, followed by Sunil Arora and V K Malhotra, member-secretary of the Indian Council of Social Sciences and Research. The session on “hazards of multiplicity of election” will have BJP general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Bhupendra Yadav, Director of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, Shakti Sinha, and J S Mathur, Secretary in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

