Selling pakodas better than being jobless: Amit Shah

“It is better for a youth to earn a living selling pakodas instead of being unemployed. Making pakodas is not shameful, what is shameful is comparing such a person with a beggar,” Amit Shah said “It is better for a youth to earn a living selling pakodas instead of being unemployed. Making pakodas is not shameful, what is shameful is comparing such a person with a beggar,” Amit Shah said

In his maiden address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, BJP president Amit Shah countered the Congress’s criticism of the Centre’s economic policies — from unemployment to the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Hitting back at the Congress for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks, Shah said it was better to sell pakodas than remain unemployed. Modi had said that selling pakodas too was a form of employment. Congress leader P Chidambaram had remarked that by that logic, even begging was a job.

Initiating the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, Shah said: “It is better for a youth to earn a living selling pakodas instead of being unemployed. Making pakodas is not shameful, what is shameful is comparing such a person with a beggar.” He pointed out that a “chaiwala’s (tea-seller) son has become the Prime Minister today.” In his almost 90-minute speech, Shah termed GST as a big reform which “realised the dream of ‘One Country, One Tax’. Referring to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s remark that GST was Gabbar Singh Tax, Shah said Gabbar Singh was a dacoit in the film Sholay. “Is a dacoity taking place here? Is legally claiming taxes from people dacoity? Is this the understanding of people? And where does this Gabbar Singh Tax/ GST go? It goes in the bank account of a jawan for giving One Rank, One Pension. It goes in the bank account of widows of martyrs. It goes towards giving poor women (clean cooking fuel) Ujjwala Yojana,” he said.

“Where are we taking the country? We will all have to think, this is not just a matter of one party. Today we are in power, tomorrow you may come. Yes, you can come. Our mindset is not such that we will remain in power till eternity… This is a democracy, the citizens can vote anyone to power. You have also remained in power for 55 years. The country does not run like this. On certain issues, one has to rise above party politics for the country to run,” he said. “It is said that the BJP (state) governments opposed the GST when the Congress government was in power. This is not true. The BJP never opposed the GST but only opposed its ways,” said Shah.

While admitting teething problems in implementation of GST, he said the government was sensitive and over 30 procedural changes were effected through the GST Council meetings. He dared the Opposition to make public the minutes of the GST Council meetings, saying it was speaking a different language in Parliament while its state ministers were supporting it. “One language at the GST Council meeting, another in Parliament, and a different language at the meetings. What kind of the politics is this? Shall we publish the minutes of the GST Council meetings and make them public,” said Shah. Shah also pitched for simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha elections, besides listing the achievements of the BJP-led government — from power supply to toilets, gas, employment and healthcare.

On unemployment, he said the problem was persisting even after 55 years of Congress rule, and mentioned the government’s initiatives in this regard including Skill India, Stand Up India, Start Up India and MUDRA schemes. “This government has a principle. We do not take decisions that people like. We have seen governments which took decisions for vote bank (politics) to suit people’s likes, but this government takes decisions that are good for the people, not decisions that they may like,” said Shah.

Shah appealed to the Congress to support the Bill to grant constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), saying there was no politics involved. Referring to the Triple Talaq legislation, Shah said Muslim women were battling for their rights in courts for years. “When the Prime Minister brought a legislation to protect the rights of Muslim women, the Bill was stalled in the Rajya Sabha,” he said.

