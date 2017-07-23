Latest News
Sell your wife if you don’t have money to build toilet, Bihar DM tells villagers

Earlier in March, the Bihar government had set an ambitious target to make the state open defecation-free by 2019.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 23, 2017 8:23 pm
“Sir, I don’t have the money to build a toilet,” the man said. Tanuj responded by saying, “I will talk to you. If that is the case then go and sell your wife. If this is the mentality you have then go and sell your wife. So many people talk about advance payment, they get advance and then spend it on useless things. ” (Photo: ANI)
In a bid to promote Swachh Bharat campaign, district magistrate of Bihar’s Aurangabad Kanwal Tanuj on Sunday told villagers that if they do not have money to build a toilet at home, they should sell their wives. Addressing a gathering, Tanuj tried to link toilet with the dignity of women. “Save the dignity of your women if you can. How poor are you? Raise your hands and tell me if the value of your wife is lower than Rs 12,000. Listen to me first. Don’t raise your hands,” said Tanuj. “Which man would say that take the dignity of my wife and give me Rs 12,000? Is there anyone like that?” Kanwal Tanuj added.

When one of the villagers from the audience said that he did not have enough money to build a toilet at home, Tanuj said he should then sell his wife. “Sir, I don’t have the money to build a toilet,” the man said. Tanuj responded by saying, “I will talk to you. If that is the case then go and sell your wife. If this is the mentality you have then go and sell your wife. So many people talk about advance payment, they get advance and then spend it on useless things.”

Earlier in March, the Bihar government had set an ambitious target to make the state open defecation-free by 2019. The state government had decided to provide assistance of Rs 12,000 to all those Above Poverty Line (APL) families under Lohia Swach Bihar Abhiyan scheme for construction of toilets as part of its target to make the state open defecation-free by 2019.

  1. J
    Jawad
    Jul 23, 2017 at 8:57 pm
    Vow! So now Indian ladies are on for 12000 only. This is the respect and value the females are having.
    Reply
  2. D
    DILIP KUMAR TURI
    Jul 23, 2017 at 8:49 pm
    Disgusting Mr DM. This is not a proper way to implement the Govt policy.
    Reply
  3. F
    fahad
    Jul 23, 2017 at 8:48 pm
    What else can we expect from these arrogant guys. These bureaucrats r cancer for the society. Shame on this guy
    Reply
  4. A
    avdh
    Jul 23, 2017 at 8:41 pm
    Great going Mr. Indian Express. Sensation sells most.
    Reply
  5. S
    sunaiana
    Jul 23, 2017 at 8:41 pm
    see red thread on right hand is brahmnist mentality dirty foul decomposed - this DM has already built his toilet by selling his wiife dauughter - and telling others to follow him he should be thrashed -
    Reply
  6. V
    Ved Raman
    Jul 23, 2017 at 8:34 pm
    Shameful comment from an IAS.
    Reply
