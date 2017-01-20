Sell jalebis if you want to make profit: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to private schools

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (PTI File Photo) Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (PTI File Photo)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the private schools in the national capital which “make money by selling seats” should rather sell “jalebis” if they want to make profit. Sisodia’s comments came following a Delhi High Court order staying the operation of the city government’s circular on nursery admission norms regarding private unaided minority schools, telling the AAP dispensation to bring its own schools up to the mark before trying to impose their admission norms on private institutions.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“The stand few private schools are putting forward indicates that their business of seeking donations to the tune of Rs 10-15 lakh for each seat is being affected. I am fighting for parents who are becoming victims of these teaching shops,” Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister said in a series of tweets.

“My suggestion to schools who make money by selling seats is that they should rather sell jalebis for making profit. Delhi government is against their current business,” he added.

Staying the January-7 notification that makes it mandatory for private unaided minority schools to admit children in nursery in the unreserved category on the basis of neighbourhood criteria, the court said “they are free to devise their own procedures and should be treated differently”.