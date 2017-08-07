Selfie on Brahmaputra bridge to cost Rs 10,000!

Representational Image Representational Image

Stopping the vehicle or bike on the twin Saraighat Bridge on the Brahmaputra in Guwahati and taking a selfie on the mobile phone will now attract a penalty of Rs 10,000 in addition to other punitive action as per the law, the Kamrup (Metropolitan) district administration warned here on Monday.

“The two bridges on the Brahmaputra have been declared protected area and stopping vehicles on the two bridges has been declared unlawful. Following this order, taking selfies on the bridges has been also banned. The two bridges have been declared as No Parking Zone and No Selfie Zone,” a notification issued by the Kamrup (Metro) district magistrate said.

The district magistrate said this step has been taken in view of increasing unauthorized parking on the two bridges, making it dangerous for both vehicles as well as passengers crossing the two bridges. Many people have already lost their lives because of this, the notification said.

While the first Saraighat Bridge, which was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in April 1962, a second bridge alongside was opened in January this year in view of the increasing traffic volume that caused massive traffic jams during most parts of the day.

