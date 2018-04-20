Seer who set himself on fire in Ayodhya over police inaction dies

SSP of Faizabad, Subhash Singh Baghel, suspended four policemen including SHO of the police station on Thursday, holding them guilty prima facie for not registered an FIR, as a result of which Ramdas Tyagi (55) set himself ablaze. SSP of Faizabad, Subhash Singh Baghel, suspended four policemen including SHO of the police station on Thursday, holding them guilty prima facie for not registered an FIR, as a result of which Ramdas Tyagi (55) set himself ablaze.

A seer who had set himself on fire on the premises of Ayodhya’s Ramjanmbhoomi police station Tuesday evening, succumbed to his injuries in a Lucknow hospital on Thursday. Before his death, he had told the media that he took the step because the police refused to register an FIR after all his belongings were stolen, and misbehaved with him. An FIR for theft was lodged after he set himself on fire, police said. SSP of Faizabad, Subhash Singh Baghel, suspended four policemen including SHO of the police station on Thursday, holding them guilty prima facie for not registered an FIR, as a result of which Ramdas Tyagi (55) set himself ablaze.

Tyagi, a native of Bhopal, had come to Ayodhya on pilgrimage. Having suffered 70 per cent burns, he was admitted to the SIPS Super Specialty Hospital in Lucknow. According to the police, Tyagi’s bag containing clothes and around Rs 9,000 cash was snatched near the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, after which he went to amjanmanbhoomi police station to file a complaint. “I thought of visiting Hanuman Garhi but my bag was stolen on the way. I ran behind the thief and even caught him. A shopkeeper then informed the police and they took the thief to the police station… but my FIR was not lodged,” Tyagi said at Faizabad district hospital Wednesday.

Accepting that there was negligence on the police’s part, SSP Subhash Singh Baghel said, “It is confirmed that Tyagi had gone to the police station, and an FIR should have been lodged on his complaint…I have suspended the police station in-charge and three constables.” He said that Tyagi’s body is being sent to an ashram in Bhopal, where he used to stay, as they are not aware of any of his relatives.

