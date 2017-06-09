Seeking loan waiver, Punjab farmer groups plan protest

Following a joint meeting of eight farmer organisations of Punjab in Moga on Thursday, representatives of the organisations threatened to launch a massive, indefinite struggle against the state government from July 7 if the Punjab government failed to announce the loan waiver that it had promised in the Budget session of the Assembly.

The organisations will also hold a statewide protest on June 12 in a show of support for the protesting farmers of MP and Maharashtra. They will demand that murder cases be registered against the police personnel who opened fire on farmers, leaving five of them dead in Mandsaur, MP.

The budget session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will start from June 14 and conclude on June 23.

