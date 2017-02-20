Seechewal, Kali Bein models to be replicated in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

File Photo: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Source: PTI) File Photo: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Source: PTI)

After visiting a natural sewer treatment plant at Jalandhar’s Seechewal village and ‘Kali Bein’, a rivulet of Beas river, in Sultanpur Lodhi (Kapurthala) Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said his government would replicate the Seechewal model in villages and also implement the Kali Bein experiment on River Ganga whose flow has been affected.

Watch what else is in the news

He added that the Centre’s Swachh Bharat initiative for cleaning Ganga was not enough till there is ‘proper flow’ of water. “Without maintaining its flow, talking about Swachh Bharat is not enough,” he said.

Nitish has earlier expressed his concern over this and said that he is been trying to find solution to maintain its uninterrupted flow and purity of the river. “Uninterrupted flow of Ganga is a must and the Kali Bein experiment can be implemented for cleaning Ganga as well ,” he said, adding that his entire team of officials of the Drainage and Irrigation Department has seen these projects and will replicate the same in Bihar.

“Last year, we had launched a drainage scheme for every village but we were in a fix what to do with the sewer water collected at the village level after drainage system. We then got the opportunity to meet environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal during the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh at Patna recently where he shared how he was using the sewer water for irrigation purpose,” the Bihar CM added.

“During my visit to this place today, I along with my team observed each and everything very carefully. We felt that the people who will implement these projects at village level in Bihar will also be sent here to see it practically and implement it,” he said.

He spent around three hours at Seechewal and Sultanpur Lodhi to see the treatment of waste water in the village pond and how it was being used for irrigation. He also saw utilization of treated water from Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) at Sultanpur Lodhi. Later, he also took a boat ride of the Beas from Gurdwara Ber Sahib to Gurdwara Sant Ghat, where the first Sikh Guru got enlightenment.