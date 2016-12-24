Sedition, UAPA: Kerala DGP issues guidelines on invoking laws

The DGP directed that the UAPA should be invoked only in consultation with district police superintendents in a circular. (Image: keralapolice.gov.in) The DGP directed that the UAPA should be invoked only in consultation with district police superintendents in a circular. (Image: keralapolice.gov.in)

Following widespread protests against alleged misuse of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and slapping of sedition charges on rights activists, Kerala police chief Loknath Behera has issued strict guidelines for invoking the laws.

The DGP directed that the UAPA should be invoked only in consultation with district police superintendents in a circular. “Such harsh sections should be charged only with ample evidence,’’ he said. He admitted there had been lapses on part of police in recent UAPA and sedition cases.

The ruling CPM had criticised the arrests of activists and writers under the UAPA and for sedition with many leaders blaming the Kerala Police of implementing the Sangh Parivar agenda.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan wrote an article in party daily Deshabhimani on Friday, saying that the Kerala government has a police policy, which is different from that of the Centre. “CPI (M) is of the opinion that the UAPA should be used only in cases related to terrorism,’’ he wrote.