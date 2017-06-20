Sedition charges against 15 men for raising pro-Pakistan slogans after Champions trophy match

The fifteeen were arrested on Monday from the village, about 25 kilometers from the district headquarters Burhanpur, which is a communally sensitive district in Madhya Pradesh. (File photo) The fifteeen were arrested on Monday from the village, about 25 kilometers from the district headquarters Burhanpur, which is a communally sensitive district in Madhya Pradesh. (File photo)

Fifteen Muslim men who allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans and burst crackers in Mohad village of Madhya Pradesh’s Burhapur district after India’s defeat in the ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday night have been charged with sedition.

The fifteen are in the age group of 20 and 35. They were arrested on Monday from the village, about 25 kilometers from the district headquarters Burhanpur, which is a communally sensitive district in Madhya Pradesh.

Investigating Officer Ramashray Yadav told The Indian Express that an offence under Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and Section 124 A (Sedition) has been registered against the fifteen in Shahpur Police Station. He further said Mohad is a Muslim-dominated village and a complaint was filed by a Hindu villager.

“The police would soon send a letter to the district magistrate with a request to stop government subsidies being enjoyed by the accused”, said Yadav.

