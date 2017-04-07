Sedition, anti-terror laws being misused: CPI(M) MP Ritabrata Banerjee

In Picture, CPI(M) MP Ritabrata Banerjee (File Photo) In Picture, CPI(M) MP Ritabrata Banerjee (File Photo)

Expressing concern over the “misuse” of sedition and anti-terror laws against human rights and political activitists and relgious minorities, a CPI(M) member in Rajya Sabha today said these charges were being “used recklessly” and with a “political motive”. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, CPI(M) member Ritabrata Banerjee said sedition charges as well as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were being slapped in a wrong manner.

“Invoking sedition provisions by raking up baseless charges are completely unacceptable and it is a brazen violation of democratic principles and basic human rights,” Banerjee said.

He said the judiciary, in a number of cases while awarding life sentences, has used “very harsh words” in cases where UAPA was slapped. “But there have been a series of actual terror cases where the judiciary has no harsh words at all. Malegaon, Ajmer Dargah, Samjhauta Express, Hyderabad Mecca Masjid, all those involved in bomb blasts and killings authorised by right-wing groups like Abhinav Bharat, let alone being declared terror organisations, the accused are brazenly acquitted,” he said.

He also referred to the recent acquittal of Aseemanand, accused in several of these cases, and six others by a Jaipur NIA Court. Deputy Chairman P J Kurien said expunged the use of the name of religion by the CPI(M) member.

Banerejee also said that “yesterday in West Bengal, we have seen how these organisations have openly taken out processions with arms in hand”, in a reference to the marches taken out by BJP and RSS in different parts of the state.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy (TMC) too raised objections to certain parts of Banerjee’s speech. In his Zero Hour mention, T K Rangarajan (also CPI-M) raised the issue of amendements proposed in the RTI Act, while Swait Malik (BJP) demanded starting up of work on the alternate expressway connecting Amritsar and Delhi.

SP member Revati Raman Singh highlighted plight of farmers and demanded that their loans including those for tractors and term loans, should be waived off. Vivek Gupta (TMC) raised the issue of delay in issuance of passports.

He said the capacity of police verification for issuance of passports should be agumented. Ali Anwar Ansari (JD-U) said Coal India was paying only Rs 5,000-7,000 to about its 4,000 teachers and demanded a hike in their salaries.

