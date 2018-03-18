X-2 level security for Youth Congress leader after threat to life: J&K govt tells SC

The X-2 level is one of the subcategories of the X level security. (Representational) The X-2 level is one of the subcategories of the X level security. (Representational)

The Jammu and Kashmir government has informed the Supreme Court that it has provided X category security cover to a Youth Congress leader, who complained of threat to his life. The top court directed the state government to keep providing security cover to Abid Imitaz Bhat alias Abid Kashmiri, who is a national secretary of the All India Youth Congress, unless there is a change in threat perception.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud also said the state government should give due notice to Bhat before his security cover is withdrawn. Advocate Shoeb Alam, appearing for the state government said that high-level Security Review Coordination Committee (SRCC) has taken a decision to provide X-2 level security cover, which comprises one personal security officer round the clock with him.

Earlier, Bhat had moved the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the state government that it provides security to him and his family members on the ground that he faced threat to his life.

The Delhi High Court had summoned the chief secretary of the state after its counsel failed to inform the court about the next date of meeting of the high-level Security Review Coordination Committee.

The Jammu and Kashmir government had moved the apex court challenging the orders of the high court summoning the chief secretary on February 13. It had said the high court was not justified in directing the chief secretary to be personally present, when the prayer of granting security to Bhat had already been provisionally accepted.

Alam said the Delhi High Court lacked the territorial jurisdiction to direct the state government for providing security cover to a permanent resident of the state seeking security within Jammu and Kashmir. To this, the apex court bench directed senior advocate Salman Khurshid, appearing for Bhat, to approach the appropriate high court, in the event of any grievances.

The top court took on record the statement of Alam and said that nothing remains to be adjudicated in the appeal filed by the state government against the Delhi High Court order by which it had summoned the Chief Secretary.

“In view of the aforesaid, nothing remains to be adjudicated in the special leave petitions, and the same are disposed of. Consequently, writ petition pending before the High Court of Delhi shall also stand disposed of by virtue of the present order,” the bench said.

The apex court had on February 12, stayed two orders of the Delhi High Court summoning the chief secretary of state in a matter related to the grant of security to Bhat.

The SRCC comprises senior officials of the state and the Centre. The panel assesses the threat perception and level of security cover required for citizens, including VIPs.

The state government had earlier informed the apex court that the meeting of SRCC is scheduled to be held on February 19 to consider security perception of Bhat.

