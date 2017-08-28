Security tightened in Sirsa ahead of Ram Rahim’s sentencing

Army personal deployed on the route CBI court to sector 6. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Army personal deployed on the route CBI court to sector 6. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Security has been beefed up to prevent any untoward incident in Sirsa, hours before the pronouncement of quantum of sentence against convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh today.

Though the exodus of Dera followers from the sect’s headquarters in Sirsa started Saturday, several supporters of the self-styled godman are still present in and around the sprawling premises. Locals have been asked to stay indoors as a preventive measure.

“We have made appropriate arrangements to maintain law and order in the district,” a senior police official said. The district administration is also providing buses to facilitate the departure of Dera followers.

A multi-layer security cordon has been thrown around the Rohtak district jail where the CBI special court judge will be flown to pronounce the quantum of sentence against convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh today.

50-year-old Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been lodged in the Sunaira jail in Rohtak after being convicted of raping his two women followers by a special CBI court in Panchkula on Friday.

