Security tightened in Mathura ahead of Janmashtami, Independence Day

A view of the decorated Sri Krishna Janmasthan temple on the occasion of Janmashtami festival, in Mathura on Sunday night. PTI Photo

Security has been beefed up in the temple town to ensure peaceful celebration of Janmashtami and Independence Day tomorrow, authorities said today. Nearly, 2,500 ‘Police Mitras’, including tea vendors, hawkers and vegetable sellers, have been selected to work with the police, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Swapnil Mamgai said.

Civilians engaged in community policing will be given identity cards from the administration, he said, adding the system would continue after Janmashtami. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) would strengthen security around important shrines. Nine teams would be sent by the Police Headquarters of which six would be engaged in advance security checks and three would be bomb disposal squads, the officer said.

Two squads will have sniffer dogs and would be deputed at the Srikrishna Janmasthan, and the third at Vrindavan, Mamgai said. Police personnel will also be deployed to regulate traffic, the SSP said.

Four additional SPs, 18 circle officers, 32 inspectors, 11 SHOs, 243 sub-inspectors, 240 HCP, 1,300 constables, 18 women sub-inspectors, 97 women constables, 59 traffic sub-inspectors, 24 traffic arakshi, 400 homeguards and six companies of RAF, PAC and additional force would be deployed, he said.

Meanwhile, the North Central Railway (NCR), for the convenience of pilgrims, has made arrangements for running a special train for Janmashtami, an official said. “The special train would run on the route, where the influx of pilgrims is maximum,” Station Director of Mathura Junction, N P Singh, said.

Five express trains will stop at the Bhuteshwar Railway Station, which is very close to the Srikrishna Janmasthan, he said. The Intercity Express, Utkal Express, Chattishgarh Express, Toofan Express and Mumbai Janta Express will stop at the station, the officer said.

The route of the Jhansi-Agra and the Gwalior-Agra passenger trains have been extended up to Mathura Jn. Two extra coaches have been attached to the Jaipur-Allahabad Superfast train, Singh said.

Five extra booking windows would also start functioning at Mathura Jn while two at Bhuteshwar, he said, adding that services of the railway bus have been suspended till Wednesday. These arrangements have been made only for August 15 and 16. From Thursday usual services will resume, Singh said.

