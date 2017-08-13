Security tightened in Jammu ahead of Independence Day celebrations

Security personnel stand guard outside a stadium in Jammu on Sunday ahead of the Independence day celebrations. (Source: PTI) Security personnel stand guard outside a stadium in Jammu on Sunday ahead of the Independence day celebrations. (Source: PTI)

Authorities have beefed up security around vital installations as various arrangements were finalised to ensure peaceful celebration of Independence Day functions across Jammu region on Tuesday, officials said. The arrangements were finalised at a series of meetings chaired by senior civil and police officials over the past week, also taking into account the situation along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) where ceasefire violations from across have become a routine over the past three months, the officials said. The main Independence Day function is scheduled to take place at mini-stadium in the heart of winter capital Jammu where Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh is expected to unfurl the national flag on August 15.

Last week, Inspector General of Police, Jammu, S D Singh finalised various security measures at a high-level meeting with senior police and security officers including central intelligence agencies. “A detailed assessment on intelligence was given by thestate and central intelligence agencies during the meeting which later took a detailed account of the security arrangements that have been put in place in connection with the forthcoming Independence day celebrations in and around Jammu city as well as in the border areas,” the officials said. He said the meeting discussed all the elements of preparation for the parade including composition of parade contingents, preparation of venue, anti-sabotage checks of the venues, barricading, traffic arrangements, fire services and medical facilities.

Acting on the directions, the security around vital installations was beefed up while patrolling has been intensified in sensitive areas especially along the borders to check any attempt of infiltration, movement of anti-national elements to forestall any ill conceived plan of terrorists,the officials said. The officials said additional security forces with special squads of sniffer dogs and electronic surveillance gadgets were deployed at various places including railway and bus stations and important religious places to keep strict vigil. Senior superintendent of police at district headquarters also reviewed the security situation in each district and ordered strengthening of security at minority pockets and crowded places, the officials said. Security has been also tightened around Army, police and paramilitary camps throughout the region, the officials said.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, S D Singh expressed satisfaction over the arrangements being put in place and asked the officers to work in close coordination with each other with greater synergy.

