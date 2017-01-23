Security stepped up in Naxal-affected Balaghat district ahead of Republic Day

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

Security has been ramped up in the Naxal-affected areas of the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh ahead of the Republic Day. Rebels have distributed pamphlets saying that they would be observing a `black day’ on January 26.

“We are maintaining tight vigil in the Naxal-affected areas in the run-up to the Republic Day. Night patrolling too has been enhanced in view of rebels’ pamphlets,” Balaghat Inspector General of Police G Janardhan told PTI.

Forested areas were being combed and movements along the border were being watched carefully, he said.

Malajkhand Area Committee of the Naxals recently dropped handbills in south Baihar, which said they would observe January 26 as a black day and appealed the local people to hoist black flags.

Balaghat borders on Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh and Gondia in Maharashtra. Both these areas have Naxal presence.