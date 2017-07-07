Security stepped up in Kashmir Valley ahead of Burhan Wani’s death anniversary

Nearly 21,000 additional central paramilitary personnel have been deployed in J&K, in addition to state police forces and those deployed for anti-militancy duties. (File Photo) Nearly 21,000 additional central paramilitary personnel have been deployed in J&K, in addition to state police forces and those deployed for anti-militancy duties. (File Photo)

Apprehending protests and militant attacks, the state government has enhanced security across the Valley ahead of the first death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani.

Nearly 21,000 additional central paramilitary personnel have been deployed in J&K, in addition to state police forces and those deployed for anti-militancy duties.

“We are well prepared to handle any situation in Kashmir. We have sent 214 companies of central forces to control any situation that may arise on July 8 and during Amarnath yatra,” said Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi.

Separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik have called for a shutdown on July 8 and 13 to protest against the killing of civilians during protests. They have planned a rally at Wani’s home town in Tral , while rallies have also been planned in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The government has decided not to allow assembly of people anywhere in the Valley.

“We will take decisions as per daily security assessment. People won’t be allowed to gather for rallies,’’ IG Muneer Khan said. “All social networking sites will be blocked across the Valley from 10 pm on July 6,” he added.

