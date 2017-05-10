Security situation in J&K deteriorated under Modi govt: CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury

The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir had “deteriorated” under the Narendra Modi government’s watch, the CPI(M) alleged today after an army officer was shot dead by militants in the state.

On Twitter, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury also accused the Centre of showing “no sign of accountability” even as another life was lost. He though did not refer to any past incident. “Kashmir’s security situation has deteriorated under this govt’s watch. Another young life lost but no sign of accountability from Modi govt?” he wrote on the microblogging website.

Yechury offered condolences to the family of the Army officer, Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz (22), and insisted that there must be an end to the “cycle of violence”. Fayaz, who was on leave, was abducted and shot dead by militants in Shopian district, triggering anger among the locals who demanded action against the killers. He was abducted late last night and his bullet-riddled body was found this morning.

