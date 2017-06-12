Security personnel seize explosives, arrest two ultras in Jharkhand’s Khunti district

Security personnel on Monday seized a huge quantity of explosives and arrested two ultras belonging to the People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) from naxal-affected Khunti district of Jharkhand, a senior police officer said. The seizure was made during a joint operation launched by the District Armed Police and CRPF in Gitilbeda village, Superintendent of Police, Ashwini Kumar Sinha said.

The SP said that security personnel found explosives kept hidden and seized 20 kg of claymore bomb, 15 kg of liquid explosive in eight packets, 25 gelatine sticks and a grenade. Sinha said search operation in the area was ongoing.

In an another incident, he said two PLFI ultras were apprehended from Kolamba village under Murhu police station limit. The arrested ultras have been identified as Chunu Munda, a resident of Lukubera and Jeevan Pahan alias Bicha, a resident of Mahuatoli of Khunti, the SP added.

