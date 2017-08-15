Security on Independence day: Delhi-UP border to be sealed from Monday night

Sniffer dogs were also pressed into service, SP (City) Akash Tomar said, adding that barricades have been put up across the UP–Delhi border at Anand Vihar, Apsara cinema, Tulsi Niketan and Loni Shahdara. (File) Sniffer dogs were also pressed into service, SP (City) Akash Tomar said, adding that barricades have been put up across the UP–Delhi border at Anand Vihar, Apsara cinema, Tulsi Niketan and Loni Shahdara. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh–Delhi border would be sealed at around midnight on account of Independence Day celebrations in the national capital on Tuesday, the police said on Monday. Security has been beefed up and a day-long search operation was carried out in malls, multiplex cinema halls and public places, they said, adding metro stations at Vaishali and Kaushamibi were also thoroughly checked.

SP (City) Akash Tomar said the search operation was conducted with help of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, CISF and bomb squad. Sniffer dogs were also pressed into service, he said, adding that barricades have been put up across the UP–Delhi border at Anand Vihar, Apsara cinema, Tulsi Niketan and Loni Shahdara.

Tomar said vehicles and suspicious pedestrians will be frisked at the entry points. Registers of hotels and lodges were monitored to check stay of strangers, he said, adding the hotel owners were asked to deny permission to passengers who do not carry valid identity details.

