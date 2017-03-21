Security in UP temples to be beefed up ahead of Navratra

Security in temples across Uttar Pradesh will be strengthened ahead of the Basant Navratra, UP minister Shrikant Sharma said on Tuesday. “The security apparatus of all the temples, shaktipeeths and devalayas will be strengthened and their overall security enhanced,” he told reporters at the airport at Lucknow before leaving for Delhi.

Sharma also said the state government would make available all the basic and infrastructural facilities to pilgrims.

The facilities include provision of safe drinking water, electricity, cleanliness and sanitation, he said.

