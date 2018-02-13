Security in J&K: In review meeting, Rajnath Singh advises caution

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday reviewed the security in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of back-to-back attacks in Jammu and Srinagar. “The Home Minister has been appealing to security forces in the Valley to upgrade their perimeter security and the strategy has helped CRPF minimise the damage in the past,” said a senior official, who attended the review meeting.

During the discussions, Singh also instructed the security establishment to be cautious while launching operations against militants. Extra caution needs to be exercised to prevent casualties, he is learnt to have said.

