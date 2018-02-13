  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • Security in J&K: In review meeting, Rajnath Singh advises caution

Security in J&K: In review meeting, Rajnath Singh advises caution

During the discussions, Rajnath Singh also instructed the security establishment to be cautious while launching operations against militants. Extra caution needs to be exercised to prevent casualties, he is learnt to have said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: February 13, 2018 4:59 am
Budget 2018-19 is for progressive and positive India: Rajnath Singh Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File)
Related News

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday reviewed the security in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of back-to-back attacks in Jammu and Srinagar.  “The Home Minister has been appealing to security forces in the Valley to upgrade their perimeter security and the strategy has helped CRPF minimise the damage in the past,” said a senior official, who attended the review meeting.

During the discussions, Singh also instructed the security establishment to be cautious while launching operations against militants. Extra caution needs to be exercised to prevent casualties, he is learnt to have said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 13: Latest News