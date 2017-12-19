Security improved; Jammu and Kashmir stone pelting down after demonetisation: Govt

Ahir said there were 341 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir between November 1, 2016, to October 31, 2017 in comparison to 311 such incidents in the same period of the previous year. Ahir said there were 341 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir between November 1, 2016, to October 31, 2017 in comparison to 311 such incidents in the same period of the previous year.

The security situation in the country has shown improvement post demonetisation with incidents of stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir also seeing a considerable reduction, the Lok Sabha was informed today. “..the overall security situation in the country post demonetisation has shown improvement. In Jammu and Kashmir, stone pelting incidents have reduced considerably,” Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said in reply to a written question.

He said Rs 90 lakh have been seized from Maoist cadres and supporters in Naxal-affected areas since the Modi government’s demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes on November 8, 2016.

As many as 564 Naxal cadres and sympathisers surrendered during the period from November 8, 2016 to November 29, 2016. The minister said the Northeast insurgency activities are at a low ebb in many states.

Similarly, there were 857 incidents of Naxal violence between November 1, 2016, to October 31, 2017 in comparison to 1,078 in the same period of the previous year. There were 323 militancy-related incidents in the Northeast between November 1, 2016, to October 31, 2017 in comparison to 507 in the same period of the previous year, the minister added.

