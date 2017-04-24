Security guard found murdered at Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate

The sprawling estate of 900 acres used to be Jayalalithaa’s retreat. (ANI) The sprawling estate of 900 acres used to be Jayalalithaa’s retreat. (ANI)

A security guard was found dead at the estate of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in the Nilgiris district. The man, found murdered on Sunday night at the Kodanad estate which Jayalalithaa owned, was reportedly hacked to death by unidentified persons, The Hindu reported. A senior police officer said they were questioning some people but there was no key information on the case as of yet.

“We are questioning some people. We don’t have any key information to share at the moment,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Five police teams have been formed to probe the murder. The man, identified as Om Bahadur, was killed by a mob of about ten people who stormed through gate no 10, another guard Krishna Bahadur told police officials, The Hindu reported. Krishna, who was restrained by the attackers, also suffered injuries.

The sprawling estate of 900 acres used to be Jayalalithaa’s retreat. She often also worked from there. Jayalalithaa died on December 5 last year after spending almost three months in the ICU at the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.

More details are awaited.

