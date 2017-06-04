Security forces take out flag march in Phagwara on anniversary of Operation Blue Star

More than 250 security personnel, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), took part in the flag march, the police said. Representational Image More than 250 security personnel, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), took part in the flag march, the police said. Representational Image

Security personnel on Sunday conducted a flag march in the city ahead of the 33rd anniversary of Operation Bluestar on June 6. Led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Harwinder Singh Sandhu, the march began from his office in local Town Hall here.

After passing through Banga road, Bansawala Bazaar, Gaushala road, Nimmawala chowk and Hanumangarhi area, it concluded at the SP’s office. More than 250 security personnel, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), took part in the flag march, the police said.

Security has also been tightened in and around the city. Operation Bluestar was a military operation carried out in 1984 to flush out heavily-armed terrorists holed up in the Golden Temple in Amritsar. They were demanding a separate homeland ‘Khalistan’ for Sikhs.

