Latest news
  • Security forces launch several search operations in Shopian district

Security forces launch several search operations in Shopian district

Dangam, Wangam, Zainapora, Mantribug and several other adjoining villages were cordoned off following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.. So far, "no contact has yet been established with the militants" in these villages.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Updated: August 19, 2017 11:56 am
Shopian, Shopian militants, Shopian search operation, Army conducts search operation Security forces on Saturday launched multiple cordon and search operations spread across 10 villages in Shopian district. (PTI Photo/File)
Top News

Security forces on Saturday launched multiple cordon and search operations spread across 10 villages of Shopian district in south Kashmir as part of the latest offensive against militancy, officials said. Dangam, Wangam, Zainapora, Mantribug and several other adjoining villages were cordoned off following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said searches were in progress but “no contact has yet been established with the militants” in these villages.

The official said cordon and search operations were also in progress in five other areas in south Kashmir, outside Shopian district.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 19: Latest News