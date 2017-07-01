Security forces launch search operations in Kashmir’s Anantnag after reports of two militants hiding

Search operations continue in Dailgam district. (File) Search operations continue in Dailgam district. (File)

Security forces early on Saturday launched search operations at Dailgam village in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, following information about the presence of two militants hiding in that area, according to news agency ANI. The security forces have a cordoned off the area.

Earlier on June 17, two civilians were killed when protesters tried to disrupt a cordon and search operation in Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

More details awaited.

