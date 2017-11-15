Security forces kill one rebel in Manipur operation

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday laying a wreath on the remains of the two Assam Rifles jawans who were killed in a militant attack in Chandel district on Monday. (Pic: PRO/Assam Rifles) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday laying a wreath on the remains of the two Assam Rifles jawans who were killed in a militant attack in Chandel district on Monday. (Pic: PRO/Assam Rifles)

Troops of the Assam Rifles early Wednesday morning gunned down a militant believed to be of the proscribed Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) in Chandel district of Manipur, not far away from Maha Mani village, where two jawans of the 18 Assam Rifles had been killed in an explosion two days ago.

The insurgent was eliminated at Sajik Tampak, a village in Chandel district, and two improvised explosive devices (IED) and one AK-series rifle were recovered from the spot, a tweet by the Army Eastern Command headquarters said. While further details were not immediately available, the tweet said the operation was on till about 10 AM on Wednesday.

The incident took place during an on-going operation the troops of the Assam Rifles had launched on Monday after two of its jawans were killed and six others injured in a major IED attack at Chandel, not far away from the Myanmar border. Chandel is about 65 km from Imphal, the Manipur capital. The RPF had on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the Monday attack and said the Demolition Unit of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), its armed wing had carried out the attack

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd