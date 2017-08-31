Security forces in Imphal arrest 5 persons including 4 militants

A double barrel gun, demand notes and stolen vehicles were seized from the militants. (Representational) A double barrel gun, demand notes and stolen vehicles were seized from the militants. (Representational)

Security forces arrested five persons including four militants from various parts of the state, police said on Thursday. Two militants belonging to the proscribed outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and a former militant were apprehended yesterday from Imphal valley, Superintendent of Police of Imphal East, Kabib said.

A double barrel gun, demand notes and stolen vehicles were seized from the two arrested UNLF militants, the SP said. A cadre of Kangleipak Communist Party was apprehended from Loushangkhong locality of Imphal East district by a combined team of police commandos and personnel of Assam Rifles, the police said.

A militant of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup (KYKL) was arrested by the state police commandos from the Indo-Myanmar border town of Moreh yesterday morning, said a senior police officer based at Moreh.

