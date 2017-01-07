Security forces gun down top Al-Badr militant in Kashmir

(AP Photo/Representational) (AP Photo/Representational)

A top militant of Al-Badr, a banned terror outfit in Jammu and Kashmir, was Friday killed by the police and Army during a joint operation in Bagh-e-Mehtab area of Srinagar. The militant has been identified as Muzuffar Naikoo alias Muzz Molvi, 38, a resident of Sopore. The police and Army said that the militant was active since the past decade and had managed to escape during many operations.

A Special Operation Group of J&K Police, CRPF and 53 Rashtriya Rifles launched a joint operation Thursday night at Machoo Bagh-e-Mehtab area and killed the militant at his hideout, sources said. One policeman was also injured in the shoot-out and the Army said that no collateral damage was caused.

Officiating Commanding Officer, 53 RR, said that the operation was launched based on a specific input received Thursday night. “The militant killed in the operation, Muzuffar Naikoo, was one of the most wanted. He was affiliated with Al-Badr and was trying to revive the outfit’s network, ”he said.

Naikoo was associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba before joining Al-Badr, he added.

Naikoo was an A++ category militant and used to operate in Sopore and Srinagar, sources said. He was involved in many killings and the police were looking for him since the past two years, especially after the series of killings in Sopore that police said were the handiwork of local militants, with Naikoo playing a significant role in the same, police said.

The police resorted to teargas shells as youths clashed with them after Naikoo’s body was brought to Sopore, where a protest rally was taken out and the body laid to rest.