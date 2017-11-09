Security forces conduct cordon, search operations in Kashmir

Representational image Representational image

Security forces on Thursday launched cordon and search operations at multiple places in south and central Kashmir as part of efforts to flush out militants from the Valley, police said.

The anti-militancy operations are going on in over a dozen villages in Shopian, Anantnag and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir and in some parts of Budgam district in central Kashmir, a police official said. “House to house searches are going on but so far no arrests have been made,” the official said.

The three districts of south Kashmir along with Kulgam are worst affected by the recent surge in militant activities, the official added.

