Security forces burnt houses in Chhattisgarh: Villagers

Residents of Chhattisgarh’s Rayagundem village have accused security forces of burning 16 tribal homes in an operation earlier this month. Local journalists, who visited the village but did not want to be named, quoted villagers saying that the forces entered the village “firing, forcing everyone but the elderly and some others to flee’’. The residents alleged that they then set fire to the homes and even assaulted some of the elderly. Villagers in and around Rayagundem were reported to be now reconstructing homes. The journalists said that the houses belonged to nine tribal families from the Dorla community.

Maoist spokesman Vikas had, in an audio message, levelled the same allegations. He had claimed that the houses were burnt during a security force operation between May 13 and 15 when police had claimed to have killed 15 Maoists.

Anti-Naxal operations special director general D M Awasthi rubbished the allegations. “All of these allegations are untrue. It was the Maoists who burnt the homes, including two of those belonging to people who had joined the police. A case of arson has been registered.”

A police officer added that the Maoists were “using propaganda” to discourage the forces from entering areas considered as their strongholds. “The homes that were burnt are those of the Dorla tribe that does not always side with the Maoists and two of them had joined the police. We will investigate the case, but prima facie it looks like the Maoists set fire to the homes.’’

