Security forces apprehend NSCN(U) & NSCN(R) cadre

Security forces apprehended a cadre of NSCN(U) and two of the NSCN(R) in Longding and Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh. Personnel of Assam Rifles and Army conducted successful operations at Zedua village in Longding district and Changlang town in Changlang district respectively Monday morning and apprehended the cadres, Defence Spokesman Colonel Chiranjeet Konwer informed in a release on Tuesday.

Based on specific intelligence about presence of the cadre trying to terrorise and carry out extortion in Zedua village, the Longding Battalion swiftly launched an operation resulting in the apprehension of self-styled ‘Captain’ Khampai Wangsu of NSCN (U) with a pistol and live ammunition.

On interrogation he admitted allegiance to the outfit and further divulged that he has been an active part of the group since October 2001 and has received extensive weapons training for six months in Nagaland.

In another operation launched by the Changlang Battalion based on specific intelligence about presence of cadres trying to terrorise and carry out extortion in Changlang town, self-styled ‘Captain’ Kampong, ‘Revenue secretary’ (Industries) and self-styled Private Longkam Tunghang of NSCN (R) were apprehended.

On interrogation both the cadres admitted their allegiance to NSCN(R). Kampong further divulged that he was previously from NSCN (K) and had defected to NSCN (R) in June 2015 and has been acting as the ‘Revenue secretary’ (Industries) for the banned outfit. He had under gone weapons training in Myanmar.

Tunghang confessed of joining the outfit in August 2016 and received extensive weapons training for three months at NSCN (R) training camp in Nagaland. The duo was responsible for extortion activities in Changlang and was planning to extort money from petrol pumps, collieries and tea estates, the release added.

