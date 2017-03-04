Security cover for Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tightened  

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s security cover has been strengthened after an RSS functionary from Madhya Pradesh had announced a Rs 1 crore bounty for beheading him. Four commandos have been included in the chief minister’s security team after the state security review committee, which met here, decided to take the threat seriously, sources said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Presently, a team of six police personnel are providing security cover to the chief minister.

The RSS had on Friday sacked its functionary, Kundan Chandravat, who had sparked a controversy by announcing the reward on Thursday to avenge the killing of RSS pracharaks in Kerala, allegedly by CPI(M) workers. He also promised to offer a garland of three lakh human skulls to Bharat Mata in revenge.

At an event in Ujjain, Chandrawat reminded the crowd about the Godhra riots in Gujarat in 2002. On Friday, various senior RSS leaders came forward to support Chandrawat’s relieve from his responsibilities. “We can only use constitutionally permitted peaceful methods for raising our issues… The call made by him was outside the accepted methods of RSS,” said RSS’s Delhi prant vice-president Alok Kumar.

“We do not have any formal membership. The immediate act, therefore, is to relieve him of Sangh’s duties,” Kumar further added on Chandrawat’s continuance as a swayamsevak.

He is the second such RSS functionary who is removed from an organisational post. Last year, Goa prant sanghchalak Subhash Welingkar was also removed from his post for speaking against the BJP.

WITH ENS Inputs