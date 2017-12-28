Security breach during PM’s visit to Noida, two cops suspended

PM Modi waves to crowd in Gujarat (ANI Twitter) Representational Photo PM Modi waves to crowd in Gujarat (ANI Twitter) Representational Photo

Two policemen have been suspended after they took Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy on a wrong route causing a security breach, reported PTI. The policemen were in-charge of piloting PM Modi’s cavalcade during his visit to the city on December 25. SSP Love Kumar has suspended the two policemen for the security lapse. The suspended policemen are Sub Inspector Dilip Singh and police driver Jaipal. As per PRO Manish Saxena in SSP’s office, the two policemen were in the vehicle ahead to lead the prime minister’s motorcade.

Apparently, the policemen took a wrong turn as a result of which the Prime Minister’s cavalcade was caught in traffic for two minutes near Mahamaya Flyover. It was then that traffic policemen rushed and cleared the route for smooth passage. Several rehearsals of the route were conducted before the visit. The route was through second cut and the first cut was barricaded. Senior IPS officer Nitin Tiwari was in charge of the traffic plan and subsequent arrangements for the prime minister’s cavalcade and other VIP movement.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had sought explanation from the officials about the security breach and sought a detailed report of lapse and action. The report has been sent to the ADG and the commissioner. The prime minister was in Noida on Christmas to inaugurate the Botanical Garden-Kalkaji line of the Metro.

(With inputs from PTI)

