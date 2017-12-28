Security breach during PM Modi’s visit to Noida, two cops suspended

Best of 2017
The two policemen took a wrong turn as a result of which the prime minister's cavalcade was caught in traffic for two minutes near Mahamaya Flyover.

By: PTI | Noida | Published: December 28, 2017 12:17 pm
Wrong turn by PM convoy, pm modi convoy, noida Metro launch, Magenta Line, PM Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath, DMRC, Indian Express PM Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a function on the inauguration of the Noida Delhi Metro Rail’s Magenta Line in Amity University campus. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Two policemen, who were in-charge of piloting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade during his visit to the city on December 25, have been suspended for taking the convoy on a wrong route and causing a security breach.

SSP Love Kumar has suspended the two policemen for the security lapse. The suspended policemen are Sub Inspector Dilip Singh and police driver Jaipal. They were in the vehicle ahead to lead the prime minister’s motorcade, PRO in the SSP’s office Manish Saxena said.

The two policemen took a wrong turn as a result of which the prime minister’s cavalcade was caught in traffic for two minutes near Mahamaya Flyover. Traffic policemen then rushed and cleared the route for smooth passage.

Several rehearsals of the route were conducted before the visit. The route was through second cut and the first cut was barricaded.

Senior IPS officer Nitin Tiwari was in charge of the traffic plan and subsequent arrangements for the prime minister’s cavalcade and other VIP movement.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had sought explanation from the officials about the security breach and sought a detailed report of lapse and action.

The report has been sent to the ADG and the commissioner. The prime minister was in Noida on Christmas to inaugurate the Botanical Garden-Kalkaji line of the Metro.

  1. D
    Darkhorse
    Dec 28, 2017 at 1:14 pm
    Here no one cares even if normal public is stuck in traffic for 2 hours and no one is suspended. Moreover the whole traffic is blocked for the VIPs.
    (1)(0)
    Reply
