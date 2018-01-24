Security beefed up in Valley ahead of Republic Day

Ahead of Republic Day, security has been intensified across the Valley as there are apprehensions that militants might try to target security installations.

Security forces have set up new checking points on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and other highways and are carrying out random checks. Night patrolling has been intensified in the districts of north and south Kashmir.

A senior police officer said there are inputs about the possibility of militant attacks before the Republic Day. “Security agencies are on alert and are regularly monitoring the situation,” he said.

This year, the main Republic Day parade will be held at the high-security zone of Sher-i-Kashmir stadium at Sonwar. The venue has already been sealed.

