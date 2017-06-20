Security beefed up in Jammu ahead of Amarnath yatra

Amarnath Yatra (File Photo) Amarnath Yatra (File Photo)

Days ahead of the 40-day Amarnath yatra to the Himalayas in south Kashmir beginning on June 29, all the security agencies across Jammu region have been asked to maintain “highest level’’ of security along the national highway, both the international borders (IB) and Line of Control (LoC). They have also been told to share intelligence information relating to the pilgrimage on a real-time basis to defeat the nefarious designs of anti-national elements. The directions came from the Jammu zone Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr S D Singh Jamwal, at a high-level meeting attended by officers of Army, paramilitary forces, intelligence agencies and the police to discuss arrangements for smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

“In view of the prevailing law and order situation in south Kashmir and efforts being made by Pakistan to push terrorists across the LoC and IB, the IGP stressed upon the participating officers including district SSPs to regularly organise night patrols on the national highway and maintain close liaison with all forces deployed in their area to foil the nefarious designs of anti-national elements and their mentors across the border,’’ said an official release.

He further asked all the officers to give proper briefings to officials deployed for road opening party duty to maintain alertness for the smooth passage of all the vehicles going for the yatra.

On border management front, Singh stressed upon district SSPs of Jammu, Samba and Kathua to lay joint check points and ensure patrolling on all the probable infiltration routes as these three districts are more vulnerable to cross-border infiltration, the release added.

He also directed that all border police stations, posts and check points should be strengthened and proper briefing be regularly given to men by supervisory officers regarding nature of duties to be performed.

The release further directed all the forces, including intelligence agencies, to pay special attention to areas where fencing has been damaged on the IB. Singh also asked the district SSPs to get proper census of surroundings/vulnerable areas related to the yatra on priority basis and advise people not to allow any individual to take shelter in their houses without prior information to police.

