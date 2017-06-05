Security beefed in Bastar in wake of naxal’s Jan Pituri Week

Security in the naxal-hit parts of Chhattisgarh, specially Bastar region, has been stepped up as maoists are observing ‘Jan Pituri week’ from on Monday, police said. Instructions have been given to heighten security at key establishments like police stations, camps of security forces and others. Patrolling has been intensified in the forested interiors of Bastar in view of the maoist week being observed from June 5 to 11, a senior police official told reporters. Bastar division comprises seven districts namely Dantewada, Bijapur, Bastar, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Sukma and Kanker.

The outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) is observing ‘Jan Pituri’ week like every year in the memory of their slain leaders. During this period which generally coincides with the arrival of monsoon, maoists focus on recruitment of fresh cadres by spreading their propaganda, he said.

“Security forces have been asked to keep an eye on movement of naxals in the interior pockets and on the inter-state border,” the official said. No incident was so far reported from the region on the first day of the ‘Jan pituri week’, said the official. On Sunday (yesterday), a hardcore naxal cadre was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Bhairamgarh area of Bijapur district, he said.

