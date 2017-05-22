Security beefed at Rajinikanth’s house after protests by pro-Tamil group

Policemen stand outside Rajinikanth’s house. (ANI) Policemen stand outside Rajinikanth’s house. (ANI)

Amid huge speculations about Rajinikanth joining politics doing the rounds, a pro-Tamil group has raised a banner of protest against the superstar. Security has been beefed around his house with the Tamilar Munnetra Padai (TMP) asking Rajinikanth to keep away from taking a plunge in Tamil politics, saying a Kannadiga should not rule Tamil Nadu.

Speaking on the fifth and last day of his programme to interact with fans from various districts held at Raghvendra wedding hall in Chennai last week, the actor had dropped broad hints about his intentions of joining politics. In his speech, he said the political system is “corrupt” and democracy is in a “rotten” state in Tamil Nadu and appealed to fans to be ready for “war” at the right time.

Security increased at Rajinikanth’s house as Tamilar Munnetra Padai protests on hints of him joining politics,say Kannadiga shouldnt rule TN pic.twitter.com/ZXfi7Cs1fm — ANI (@ANI_news) May 22, 2017

There have been talks that the superstar may be inclined to join the BJP and has even met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, a source close to the actor had said the actor was likely to form his own political party. In fact, the source said, joining BJP may be the last option for Rajinikanth. “He has been indecisive in the past. But he fears that joining BJP will not be a good idea as a large section of his followers may abandon him (in that case).”

At BJP president Amit Shah Sunday said that Rajinikanth was welcome to join BJP but he should first decide on entering politics. “When he has to enter politics, how can I decide that? From our end, every good person is welcome to join politics,” Shah said at an India Today event on Sunday.

Shah also did not comment if a meeting between Rajinikanth and Prime Minister Modi took place. “Thousands of people come to meet Modiji. Good people working in every sector meet Modiji and they should meet,” he said.

