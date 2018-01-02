Secured data connectivity in over 15,000 police stations: Hansraj Gangaram Ahir

Hansraj Gangaram Ahir (Express) Hansraj Gangaram Ahir (Express)

As many as 15,023 of the 15,580 police stations covered under the crime and criminal tracking network project, have started using the core software to feed and transmit data relating to crimes and criminals, the Lok Sabha was informed Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said during the Question Hour that secured data connectivity, as part of the CCTNS project, was available at 14,363 police stations.

While the project has been helpful for investigation officers in solving crimes, “it is difficult to attribute crime solutions in cases of extortion, kidnapping, drug and substance abuse solely to the CCTNS system only…,” he said. The approved budgetary allocation of the project has been kept at Rs 200 crore as approved originally, Ahir said.

