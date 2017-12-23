Woman, set ablaze by jilted former colleague, succumbs to injuries

Sai Karthik and Sandhya Rani (right). Police said Sandhya and Karthik knew each other for two years. Sai Karthik and Sandhya Rani (right). Police said Sandhya and Karthik knew each other for two years.

A 25-year-old woman on Friday died of burn injuries after she was set ablaze by her former colleague for refusing his marriage proposal, police said. Police arrested Sai Karthik (27) Thursday night after he allegedly doused Sandhya Rani with petrol while she was walking home from work in Lalaguda area in Secunderabad and set her on fire. Sandhya succumbed to burns at Gandhi Hospital Friday.

Police said Sandhya and Karthik knew each other for two years. Karthik used to work in the aluminium fabrication unit where Sandhya was an accountant-cum-receptionist. Karthik was recently dismissed due to inefficiency. He reportedly professed love for Sandhya and kept asking her to marry him.

“Upset by his constant calls, Sandhya blocked his number and stopped talking to him. This infuriated Karthik, who had earlier threatened her with dire consequences. She informed senior colleagues, including unit owner D Jagan Reddy, who spoke with Karthik and warned him,” DCP B Sumathi said.

“On Thursday, Karthik tried to talk to her as she left office. When she declined, he took out a bottle of petrol, doused her with it and set her on fire. She suffered 64 per cent burns and was taken to a hospital. She died today at 7.20 am.”

Sumathi said they had taken her dying declaration last night. “She told us Karthik was stalking her after she refused to marry him. Karthik had planned all this beforehand. He parked his motorcycle near a hotel hoping to get away, but was arrested when he came to collect the bike,’’ she said.

Sandhya was friendly with Karthik but declined his proposals, police said. “She refused his advances and informed the unit owner several times,’’ the DCP said.

