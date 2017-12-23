Woman, set ablaze by jilted former colleague, succumbs to injuries

A 25-year-old woman on Friday died of burn injuries after she was set ablaze by her former colleague for refusing his marriage proposal, police said. Police arrested Sai Karthik (27) Thursday night after he allegedly doused Sandhya Rani with petrol while she was walking home from work in Lalaguda area in Secunderabad and set her on fire. Sandhya succumbed to burns at Gandhi Hospital Friday.
Police said Sandhya and Karthik knew each other for two years. Karthik used to work in the aluminium fabrication unit where Sandhya was an accountant-cum-receptionist. Karthik was recently dismissed due to inefficiency. He reportedly professed love for Sandhya and kept asking her to marry him.
“Upset by his constant calls, Sandhya blocked his number and stopped talking to him. This infuriated Karthik, who had earlier threatened her with dire consequences. She informed senior colleagues, including unit owner D Jagan Reddy, who spoke with Karthik and warned him,” DCP B Sumathi said.
“On Thursday, Karthik tried to talk to her as she left office. When she declined, he took out a bottle of petrol, doused her with it and set her on fire. She suffered 64 per cent burns and was taken to a hospital. She died today at 7.20 am.”
Sumathi said they had taken her dying declaration last night. “She told us Karthik was stalking her after she refused to marry him. Karthik had planned all this beforehand. He parked his motorcycle near a hotel hoping to get away, but was arrested when he came to collect the bike,’’ she said.
Sandhya was friendly with Karthik but declined his proposals, police said. “She refused his advances and informed the unit owner several times,’’ the DCP said.
- Dec 23, 2017 at 11:08 amकार्तिक को अब हिन्दुस्तान की अदालतें सरकारी मेहमान बनाकर साल या दो साल जेल में ऱखेंगी उसके बाद वह जमानत पर छूट कर संध्या के घरवालों को डरायेगा ट अगर लड़की के पैरेंट कमजोर होंगे तो कुछ लेनदेन के बाद मा ा खारिज हो जाएगा | नहीं तो 8- 10 साल की ट्रायल के बाद सबूतों के अभाव का हवाला देकर कार्तिक बाइज्जत बरी कर दिया जायेगा |Long live Indian judiciary and criminal justice system. सब लोग मेरे साथ मिलकर गाओ - सारे जहाँ से अच्छा हिन्दुस्तां हमारा. जयहिन्द |Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 10:02 amThis Psycho will be in jail for 6 months. Afterwards he will get conditional bail . Case will drag on for years. He will be arrested and again bail by HC and at last case will go to SC. Then some powerful caste based advocates and media will come with weeping stories of Karthik's parents and unwed sisters etc. It will gather storm. At last he will be sentenced to 3 years jail and will be out on parole. In this case unless prosecution is strong case may be diluted. The present DC of Police seems to tough lady. Hope she will file air tight case and see that the pchychopath gets max punishment.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 9:27 amWhat a sad event, the problem is, the accused might be well connected, will hire a top notch advocate, these defense team will bribe the investigators, who will botch-up all evidence, the case will prolong and drag in the courts for decades, the accused will get bail, marry and have kids, the victims family will be emotionally and financially destroyed, after years, the judge will pronounce the accused, not guilty for lack of evidence. By then the new generation will ask, who was Sandhya by the way.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 8:18 amThe most important query is though he deserved to be Hanged or Even stonewalling to death our Judiciary will come differently and pronounce life sentence and no one know whether compensation will be paid to the deceased family and who will bear the costs and thus protect his life by feeding through tax payers money !!!Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 6:46 amSai Karthik deserves death penalty.Reply
