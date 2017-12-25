Seculars don’t have ‘their own identity’: Ananth Hegde

- Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 3: Salman Khan film overthrows Sultan, collects Rs 114.93 cr in first weekend
Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde has again stoked a controversy, saying those who consider themselves secular and intellectual do not have “their own identity” and they were also unaware of their parentage. Hegde, a five-time Lok Sabha member from Uttara Kannada, is no stranger to controversies. A case was registered against him for allegedly using derogatory language against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Kittur in Belagavi district.
He had been slapped with cases for his “hate speeches”, including one where he allegedly equated Islam with terrorism. Hegde, 49, said a new tradition was in vogue, where people project themselves as secular, but asserted he would feel “happy” if someone claims with pride that he is a Muslim, or a Christian, or a Lingayat, or a Brahmin, or a Hindu.
“I feel happy because he (the person) knows about his blood, but I don’t know what to call those who claim themselves secular,” the minister for skill development and entrepreneurship said. “Those who, without knowing about their parental blood, call themselves secular, they don’t have their own identity… They don’t know about their parentage, but they are intellectuals,” he said at an event organised by the Brahman Yuva Parishad in Kukanur town in Koppal district.
He launched the Parishad’s website and women’s wing yesterday. Urging people to identify with their religion or caste, Hegde said, “I will bow to you, you are aware of your blood. But if you claim to be secular, there arises a doubt about who you are.”
He said he respects the Constitution but “it will be changed in the days to come”. “We are here for that and that is why we have come.”
Hitting out at Hegde today, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the minister has not studied the Constitution, does not know parliamentary or political language. He said Hegde has not learnt the social system and added that people belonging to various religions live in India.
“Each and every individual in this country is an Indian, and every religion has equal right and opportunity. He does not have this basic knowledge,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Hubballi.
- Dec 25, 2017 at 5:55 pmSecularism is nothing but rationalism. It is a mode of approaching the world through reason, science, observation and logic. Of course there is no blood or cultural affinity, since we can see the reasoning in a Newton as easily as the reasoning in Socrates and Spinoza. We may or may not agree with them, but they are subject to experimentation, observation and the rules of logic. All advances in modern science, economics and engineering, the telephone and the video used to broadcast Hegde's mug are products of scientific reason and applied engineering, which does not give a hill of beans for the 'blood affinity' of the investigator. If Hegde feels so much about this issue, let him try living a day without the modern advances. Once again the BJP bovines distinguish themselves by the vapidity of their minds.Reply
- Dec 25, 2017 at 5:41 pmNo, the seculars have have pure iden ies, unchangeable whereas the subjective iden ies are impure and keep changing with times until they become pure and secular. Mr Hegde is talking of his iden y of 'here and now'.Reply