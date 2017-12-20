Secularism is in our DNA, says Venkaiah Naidu

Vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu. Express Vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu. Express

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said that India is a secular country not just because its Constitution guarantees it but because “secularism is in our DNA”. It is the duty of the majority community to reach out to minority communities and it is the duty of minority communities to put the nation first, he said. Delivering the 10th annual lecture of the National Commission for Minorities on “Minorities in Nation Building”, Naidu said, “We laid the foundations of our nation 70 years ago and are constantly building India on the four important pillars given by our Constitution — Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity… there is also secularism and socialism.”

But I think this country is secular not just because it is in the Constitution — that has its own place — but because secularism is in our DNA. India was once known as Vishwa Guru.” Naidu spoke about his allegiance to a dargah in his village. The dargah, he said, was one of three places he visited before taking over as Vice-President of India. “Now that I am no longer in politics, I can tell you this,” he said.

The Vice-President said, “We recognised that as a nation, the notion of pluralism, inclusion and peaceful coexistence have to be the cornerstones of our governance. Our Constitution makers have given us this grand vision of what our nation should look like. In order to realise the vision, over the last 70 years, we have enacted legislation, created institutions and embarked on a continuous quest to improve the quality of social democracy. One aspect of these efforts is to respect, protect, preserve and celebrate the diversity in our country.”

He paid rich tributes to the contribution of minorities, saying that people like Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Hakim Ajmal Khan, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai, Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan and Barakatullah have been at the forefront of building a vibrant India. Our icons, he said, include the likes of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Bhikaji Cama, Dadabhai Naoroji and Sir Pherozeshah Mehta.

“The role of minority groups in nation-building has been phenomenal. They could do this because they gave predominance to their identity as Indians. We all have multiple identities based on our religion, language, caste, creed, gender and a number of other aspects. If we can relegate them to the background and say proudly that we are Indians first, true national development will take place,” he said. “If the other identities surface, there is a potential wall that is built. These narrow domestic walls need to be dismantled, as Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore reminded us. Irrespective of caste, creed, region, religion and language, we are Indians first,” Naidu said.

He emphasised that there is nothing called religious terror because no religion sanctions terror; it is just individuals who use terror to further their personal goals. In his brief address, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi spoke about how in the three years of the NDA government, representation of Muslims in central government jobs has risen 5-9 per cent.

“We made a landmark decision of allowing women to go on Haj without Mehran (male escort). Hundreds of women have applied and it will be our endeavour to send all of them. On the triple talaq law, I would like to say that this is not to persecute anybody. It is not a religious issue, it is a social evil that we want to end,” he said.

