Section 377: Supreme Court to revisit judgment, refers matter to larger bench

An LGBT activist at the 16th Kolkata Rainbow pride walk 2017 in South Kolkata. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul) An LGBT activist at the 16th Kolkata Rainbow pride walk 2017 in South Kolkata. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

The Supreme Court will revisit its earlier verdict on Section 377 of the IPC which criminalised homosexuality. The matter will now be referred to a larger bench. A three-judge bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra on Monday said the apex court would reexamine the Constitutional validity of section 377.

“A section of people or individuals who exercise their choice should never remain in a state of fear. Choice can’t be allowed to cross boundaries of law but confines of law can’t trample or curtail the inherent right embedded in an individual under Art 21 of Constitution,” the bench observed.

The court also issued a notice to the Centre seeking its response to a writ petition filed by five members of the LGBT community. The petitioners said they live in constant fear of police action because of their sexual preferences.

Earlier in 2009, the Delhi High Court decriminalised the Section 377. However, a bench of Justices G S Singhvi and S J Mukhopadaya in 2013 set aside the high court verdict.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd